CALICHE Conference 2024
Keynote 

"Legal language is hard, and linguistics can help" by Dr. Brett Hashimoto, Brigham Young University

Presentations
  • Investigating the Effectiveness of Explicit Written Feedback through Action Research
  • Interlanguage analysis of Japanese adjectives
  • A course Logic Study of a College Rhetoric Course
  • A Course Logic Study: Examining the Use of CALL Conversation Practice in a Hybrid L2 Spanish Course 
  • Language Use Change in Four English Bible Translations from 1980s to 2010s
  • The Effect of Learning in Interaction through an information gap activity by Japanese L2 learners 
  • The relationship between corrective feedback and input of adult Korean learner
  • From Studying Latin Grammar to Reading Latin Texts: Helping Bridge the Gap
Funding provided by the College of Arts & Sciences, the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, and the Jeanne Charnier Qualia Endowed Professorship Funds. 

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/linguistics/calicheconf.php
Posted:
4/4/2024

Originator:
Emi Tasho

Email:
etasho@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Event Date: 4/6/2024

Location:
Qualia Room in CMLL

