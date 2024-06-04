Keynote

"Legal language is hard, and linguistics can help" by Dr. Brett Hashimoto, Brigham Young University

Presentations Investigating the Effectiveness of Explicit Written Feedback through Action Research

Interlanguage analysis of Japanese adjectives

A course Logic Study of a College Rhetoric Course

A Course Logic Study: Examining the Use of CALL Conversation Practice in a Hybrid L2 Spanish Course

Language Use Change in Four English Bible Translations from 1980s to 2010s

The Effect of Learning in Interaction through an information gap activity by Japanese L2 learners

The relationship between corrective feedback and input of adult Korean learner

From Studying Latin Grammar to Reading Latin Texts: Helping Bridge the Gap Funding provided by the College of Arts & Sciences, the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, and the Jeanne Charnier Qualia Endowed Professorship Funds.

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 4/6/2024



Location:

Qualia Room in CMLL



