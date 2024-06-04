Keynote
"Legal language is hard, and linguistics can help" by Dr. Brett Hashimoto, Brigham Young University
Presentations
- Investigating the Effectiveness of Explicit Written Feedback through Action Research
- Interlanguage analysis of Japanese adjectives
- A course Logic Study of a College Rhetoric Course
- A Course Logic Study: Examining the Use of CALL Conversation Practice in a Hybrid L2 Spanish Course
- Language Use Change in Four English Bible Translations from 1980s to 2010s
- The Effect of Learning in Interaction through an information gap activity by Japanese L2 learners
- The relationship between corrective feedback and input of adult Korean learner
- From Studying Latin Grammar to Reading Latin Texts: Helping Bridge the Gap
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/linguistics/calicheconf.php