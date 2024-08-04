Come and witness the first solar eclipse of the year on April 8, 2024, organized by the Department of Physics and Astronomy.





The eclipse begins at 12:18 pm, peaks at 1:35 pm, and concludes at 2:54 pm. It is an opportunity not to be missed, where you can witness the wonders of the universe up close and personal. Join us as we gather to celebrate the beauty of the cosmos.





What to Expect:

- Eclipse Glasses Provided for Safe Viewing (While supplies last)

- Solar telescopes





Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!





More information at spsattexastech.wixsite.com/ttu-phas-eclipse