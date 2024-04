Please join us at the TTU vs UH Baseball Game on Saturday, April 6th, at 1:15 pm. All the first-gen students will meet in the front of the stadium and will all walk in together. We are excited for the game due to they will be highlighting the first-gen programs and the first-gen graduating students.





For more information please email fgtmp@ttu.edu or visit our instagram at TTU_FGTMP.