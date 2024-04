Raiders Helping Others will be volunteering with the Lubbock Arboretum on April 20th, 2024 from 1-3pm. The event will consist of several tasks, including pruning and weeding of the gardens. If needed, transportation will be provided.

Raiders Helping Others (RHO) is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. RSVP at https://my.housing.ttu.edu/eraider/volunteer/index.php



4/16/2024



Jennifer Cala



jencala@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/20/2024



4111 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413



