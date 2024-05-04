We are looking for students that are work study eligible to work this semester and into the summer and fall 2024 in the Financial Aid office. Students will work in the Call Center and also with the front counter staff. Please go to www.rrsec.ttu.edu and apply to job 5703 under Work Study. You must be motivated and ready to assist other students with their aid questions. If you cannot apply to the position, you are not eligible for work study funding.

