FMI Public Speaker Series — April 22

Private Governance: Creating Order in Economic and Social Life

Edward Stringham — Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of American Business and Economic Enterprise at Trinity College

The Free Market Institute welcomes Edward Stringham back to Texas Tech University to deliver a public lecture on Monday, April 22, 2024. The lecture will take place in the Rawls College of Business (15th Street and Akron Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

In his lecture, Dr. Stringham will discuss why private governance has economic and social advantages over relying on government regulations and laws and will explore the different mechanisms that enable private governance, including sorting, reputation, assurance, and other bonding mechanisms.

Dr. Stringham will be available for a book signing from 4:45-5:15 PM prior to the lecture in the Rawls College of Business – Multipurpose RM NW112. Copies of Dr. Stringham’s book, Private Governance: Creating Order in Economic and Social Life, will be available for purchase on site.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.



About the Speaker

Edward P. Stringham is the Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of American Business and Economic Enterprise at Trinity College. He is editor of The Journal of Private Enterprise and two books, and author of more than seventy five journal articles, book chapters, and policy studies. He earned his B.A. from College of the Holy Cross in 1997 and his Ph.D. from George Mason University in 2002. His book, Private Governance: Creating Order in Economic and Social Life (2015), was published by Oxford University Press.

Dr. Stringham's work has been discussed in 15 of the top 20 newspapers in the United States and on more than 100 broadcast stations including MTV. He is a frequent guest on BBC World News, Bloomberg Television, CNBC, and Fox. Rise Global ranks Dr. Stringham as one of the top 100 most influential economists in the world. He also appears on television shows including Blue Bloods, Elementary, Girls, 666 Park Avenue, and The Blacklist.

He has won several awards, including Kent-Aronoff Award for Outstanding Service (The Association of Private Enterprise Education), Excellence in Graduate Teaching Award (Fayetteville State University School of Business and Economics), Templeton Culture of Enterprise Best Article Award (Intercollegiate Studies Institute), Distinguished Young Scholar Award (Liberální Institut and Prague School of Economics), and many more.