Optical Toys and Stuffed Animals: At Home with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Public Presentation by Dr. Kevin Sandler





This talk reveals how optical toys like Give-A-Show Projector and View-Master attempted to cultivate a deeper investment among children by extracting the Scooby-Doo cartoon’s storyworld into another medium. The talk also highlights the hazardous construction of Scooby-Doo stuffed animals prior to the creation of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in 1972.

Full Description Here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/events/DrSandler.php

Attendees will get the opportunity to interact with a diverse display of optical toys from the 70’s before and after the lecture.

Dr. Kevin Sandler is an associate professor in the Film and Media Studies program at Arizona State University. He specializes in the contemporary U. S. media business, with a particular focus on censorship and animation. He is the author of Hanna and Barbera: Conversations (University Press of Mississippi, 2024), The Naked Truth: Why Hollywood Doesn't Make X-Rated Movies (Rutgers University Press, 2007), the co-editor of Titanic: Anatomy of a Blockbuster (Rutgers, 1999), and editor of Reading the Rabbit: Explorations in Warner Bros. Animation (Rutgers, 1998). He also has published in several anthologies, journals, and public-facing outlets including Cinema Journal, Animation Journal, and Slate. His upcoming books are Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (Duke University Press) and The Hanna-Barbera Anthology(University of Texas Press).









Any questions regarding this lecture, contact: Dr. Francisco Ortega (francisco.ortega@ttu.edu)

This lecture is part of the activities related to the exhibit "Animation as Art" currently on display at the Museum of TTU.

