Our last free sample class for this semester! Join for free and without background knowledge. We welcome everyone! RSVP by April 9th.

RSVP: https://forms.gle/pJjD9aPXPo1MrnNz6 Posted:

4/6/2024



Originator:

Yedo Ji



Email:

yeji@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 4:00 AM - 5:00 AM

Event Date: 4/12/2024



Location:

CMLL 114



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental