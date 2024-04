The Central American Research Symposium (CARS) goal is to increase international research collaborations between TTU faculty and graduate students and faculty researchers at Higher Education Institutions in Central America.



The panel will provide a vehicle for TTU faculty to engage with the Central American Partners to discuss potential multidisciplinary research projects.



4/23/2024



Originator:

Calan Welder



Email:

Calan.Welder@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 5/1/2024



Location:

Texas Tech Dairy Barn



