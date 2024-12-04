Day One
9:20 -10:20a: Keynote Lecture I: Shelley Fisher Fishkin, Stanford University
“Transnational American Studies: The Last Twenty Years”
English Faculty Meeting Room, Humanities 201
1:30-2:30p: Keynote Lecture II: Brian Roberts, Brigham Young University
“Translate Like an Archipelago: Archipelagic Thinking and Translation in the Americas”
English Faculty Meeting Room, Humanities 201
Day Two
9:00-10:00a: Keynote Lecture III: King-Kok Cheung, University of California, Los Angeles
“‘Surprised by Sin’: Confessions of a Cantonese Dame on Reading Fae Myenne Ng’s Orphan Bachelors”
English Faculty Meeting Room, Humanities 201
11:40a-1:10p: Lunch Break and Special Forum: Thinking Globally and Writing Locally: The Practice of Transnational American Studies
English Faculty Meeting Room, Humanities 201
1. Shelley Fisher Fishkin, Co-founder of The Journal of Transnational American Studies and Book Series Editor at Oxford University Press, Stanford University
2. Alfred Hornung, Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Transnational American Studies, the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany
3. King-Kok Cheung, Special Advisor to the US-China Education Trust, the University of California, Los Angeles
4. Brian Russell Roberts, Two-term Fulbright Senior Scholar to Indonesia, Brigham Young University
1:20-2:20p: Keynote Lecture IV: Alfred Hornung, Johannes Gutenberg University
“The Transnational Work of African American Women in Germany: Angela Davis, Audre Lorde, and Mary Church Terrell”
English Faculty Meeting Room, Humanities 201