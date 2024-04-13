PLEASE SHARE WIDELY--OPEN TO *ALL* SINGERS FROM CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY.





On Saturday, April 14, in School of Music Band Hall M011, learn Sacred Harp folk-choral singing from a master of the idiom, Tim Eriksen:





Eriksen performed on the Cold Mountain soundtrack, singing with Riley Baugus on traditional songs such as "I Wish My Baby Was Born" and "The Cuckoo".[8] He was part of The Great High Mountain Tour, which celebrated the traditional music of Cold Mountain and O Brother, Where Art Thou?[9]





T-Bone Burnett, the producer of the Cold Mountain soundtrack, had Eriksen teach performers the complex style of Sacred Harp singing.[10]





Eriksen has also released seven solo albums: Tim Eriksen; Every Sound Below; Northern Roots Live In Namest; Soul Of The January Hills; Star in the East; Banjo, Fiddle And Voice; and Josh Billings Voyage or, Cosmopolite on the Cotton Road. The Pop Matters review of Every Sound Below describes it as a "stunning mixture of traditional hymns, songs from the American Civil War, and Eriksen's own compositions".[8]





The Sacred Harp documentary Awake, My Soul's accompanying soundtrack Help Me to Sing: Songs of the Sacred Harp features a song by Eriksen and one by Cordelia's Dad. Paste Magazine describes Eriksen's performance of Sacred Harp songs at an Atlanta concert as "stand-out" and said Eriksen "was best at adapting the raw power of Sacred Harp to his own arrangements."[1]

Eriksen has also been a guest on the radio show A Prairie Home Companion, where he performed the traditional folk song "O, Death" on October 29, 2005.[11] He also played Bosnian Pop music with the band Zabe I Babe.[10] In 2018, his arrangement, including an original tune, of the song "I Wish the Wars Were All Over" was recorded by Joan Baez on her album Whistle Down the Wind.





For more information: christopher.smith@ttu.edu



