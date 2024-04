The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft Teams for Education virtual event on Tuesday, April 16, 10am-12pm (CT), as Microsoft presents on the benefits of Teams, Microsoft 365, and the transition from Skype to Teams phone capabilities for a complete, engaged, learning experience. Topics include: Teams Overview: Interface & Basics

Class Notebook

Teams Forms

OneNote in Teams

Internal and External Collaboration

Virtual Office Hours

Teams Phone Event Details Date: Tuesday, April 16

Time: 10am-12pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events ( itevents@ttu.edu ) and you will receive the calendar invitation. Posted:

4/10/2024



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



IT Help



