Microsoft Teams Educational Virtual Event on Tuesday, April 16, 10am-12pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft Teams for Education virtual event on Tuesday, April 16, 10am-12pm (CT), as Microsoft presents on the benefits of  Teams, Microsoft 365, and the transition from Skype to Teams phone capabilities for a complete, engaged, learning experience. 

Topics include:

  • Teams Overview: Interface & Basics
  • Class Notebook
  • Teams Forms
  • OneNote in Teams
  • Internal and External Collaboration
  • Virtual Office Hours
  • Teams Phone

 

 

Event Details

  • Date: Tuesday, April 16
  • Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

 
4/15/2024

IT Help Central

Melody.Bills@ttu.edu

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 4/16/2024

Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

