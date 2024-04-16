The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft Teams for Education virtual event on Tuesday, April 16, 10am-12pm (CT), as Microsoft presents on the benefits of Teams, Microsoft 365, and the transition from Skype to Teams phone capabilities for a complete, engaged, learning experience.
Topics include:
- Teams Overview: Interface & Basics
- Class Notebook
- Teams Forms
- OneNote in Teams
- Internal and External Collaboration
- Virtual Office Hours
- Teams Phone
Event Details
- Date: Tuesday, April 16
- Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.