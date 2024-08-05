Need extra cash? Want to work and get an amazing view of the action during home TTU football games? Apply today to be a bartender, suite attendant, or support staff during all home TTU football games.



To bartend, candidates must be over 18 years old. While prior experience is preferred, it is not required. Heights of Victory will also pay for your TABC license, which is necessary to serve alcohol.





The suite attendant position is responsible for providing excellent customer service to the most prominent donors for TTU.





Lastly, we have support staff who will assist us in carrying out tasks such as running food, picking up plates, and anything else that may be needed to ensure the event's success.



We hope to find employees who can commit to all seven games to create a stable environment for game days. (This is not a deal breaker; we understand it’s a significant commitment. We will work with schedules as we can.)



Students wanting to work past football season may also join Top Tier Catering for Texas Tech which operates year round.







Are you ready to join our dynamic, award winning team? Fill out this interest form - https://forms.office.com/r/SirqFJSYeF



