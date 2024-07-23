Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

23 at Sneed, Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Murray, Wiggins Dining, Sam’s Express @ Library, Holden Hall, and College of Human Sciences, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations

Catering Support

Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with catered events on and off campus. Setting up a room (set up tables, chairs, linens, silverware, plates, drinks, etc.), food runner (carry trays of hor d'oeuvres or entrees out to serve guests), clean up after serving.

Requirements: Must be able to work weekends until midnight.

Welcome Center Student Assistant

Work availability (15-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)

Responsibilities: Assist the Welcome Center at Wiggins by provide customer support for guests in person, by phone, and email with the campus dining needs, work recruitment events, assist with student hiring, and support the Marketing and Merchandising team as needed.

Requirements: Must hold a valid US driver’s license for a minimum of 2 years to drive department vehicles, have customer service experience, and be able to work summers.

Content Creator

Work availability (10-20 hours; make your own schedule; hours based on projects assigned and submitted)

Responsibilities: assist the Marketing and Merchandising area with content creation, promotions, and advertising for Hospitality Services (food, Dining Plan, Dining Location, and general posts).

Requirements: Must be comfortable in front of a camera. Must be highly motivated, creative, and a team player as you will work with another individual with little to no supervision. Must use your own equipment or cellular device and use your own data. Must provide samples of writing and social media presence.



Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.

Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Unit Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360