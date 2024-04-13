The 'Wheelchair Rugby Social' is hosted by Texas Tech Women's Rugby Club, in association with South Plains Adaptive Recreation Club (SPARC)

Schedule at a glance: Meet and greet with the medal winning Texas Tech Women's Rugby Team.

Wheelchair rugby social with the TTU Women's Rugby Team and the SPARC Participants.

#YouTryWeTackle education by TTU Women's and Gender Studies. The #YouTryWeTackle project aims to spread awareness about 'intimate partner violence, and violence against girls and women.'

Medal ceremony, honoring the participants and associations of TTU Women's Rugby Club. For associations, and event details please contact Anish at aquenim@ttu.edu and Kevin kbeaugh@southplainscollege.edu

Special thanks to our partners; UMC Sports Medicine and Demolition Nutrition.





Tech's Women's Rugby Football Club is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/12/2024



Originator:

Anish Quenim



Email:

aquenim@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 4/13/2024



Location:

Indoor Basketball Court #3 - TTU Rec Center



Categories

Student Organization

