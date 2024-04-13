The 'Wheelchair Rugby Social' is hosted by Texas Tech Women's Rugby Club, in association with South Plains Adaptive Recreation Club (SPARC)
Schedule at a glance:
- Meet and greet with the medal winning Texas Tech Women's Rugby Team.
- Wheelchair rugby social with the TTU Women's Rugby Team and the SPARC Participants.
- #YouTryWeTackle education by TTU Women's and Gender Studies. The #YouTryWeTackle project aims to spread awareness about 'intimate partner violence, and violence against girls and women.'
- Medal ceremony, honoring the participants and associations of TTU Women's Rugby Club.
For associations, and event details please contact Anish at aquenim@ttu.edu and Kevin kbeaugh@southplainscollege.edu
Special thanks to our partners; UMC Sports Medicine and Demolition Nutrition.
Tech's Women's Rugby Football Club is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.