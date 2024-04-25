Join us at our 4th annual Exhale: A Night of Art, Expression, and Healing in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Exhale is an interactive event and art exhibit in support of survivors of sexual violence. We recognize that sexual violence and the emotions associated with supporting survivors, healing, and growing from these experiences are complex and come in many shapes and sizes. Exhale's goal is to create a safe space in hopes that participants can find support through community and through their creative outlets.
There will be a second showing of the gallery at First Friday Art Trail on May 3rd in CASP Studio B.