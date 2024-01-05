TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register Now for ORI’s Annual Meeting (in person) on May 1, 2024!

You are cordially invited to ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting!

One Health: Metabolic Health. Register Now!

 

This year, we will meet in person on May 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Academic Event Center (AEC) at TTUHSC Lubbock.

Meeting Highlights:

·        Keynote Speakers on One Health and Rural Health/Healthcare Challenges

-        Dr. Holly Wei, Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, TTUHSC Lubbock

“Using One Health Approach to Address Rural Health Challenges in West Texas”

-        Dr. Adrian Billings, Associate Academic Dean, Rural and Community Engagement, TTUHSC Permian Basin

“Rural Health Care and Education: Investment Needed”

·        Updates on One Health and TUF Funding

·        Sessions on:

-        Academic/Government Opportunities

-        Databases/Big Data and Faculty Short Talks from TTUS Faculty

-        Funding Opportunities and Highlights of Interdisciplinary Research Initiatives

Student/Postdoc Poster Competition and Professional Development Session – Academic/Government Opportunities

Register for the ORI Annual Meeting

Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute


 
Posted:
4/15/2024

Originator:
Alex Scoggin

Email:
Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu

Department:
Obesity Research Institute

Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 5/1/2024

Location:
Academic Event Center (AEC) at TTUHSC Lubbock

