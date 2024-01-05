You are cordially invited to ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting!
One Health: Metabolic Health. Register Now!
This year, we will meet in person on May 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Academic Event Center (AEC) at TTUHSC Lubbock.
Meeting Highlights:
· Keynote Speakers on One Health and Rural Health/Healthcare Challenges
- Dr. Holly Wei, Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, TTUHSC Lubbock
“Using One Health Approach to Address Rural Health Challenges in West Texas”
- Dr. Adrian Billings, Associate Academic Dean, Rural and Community Engagement, TTUHSC Permian Basin
“Rural Health Care and Education: Investment Needed”
· Updates on One Health and TUF Funding
· Sessions on:
- Academic/Government Opportunities
- Databases/Big Data and Faculty Short Talks from TTUS Faculty
- Funding Opportunities and Highlights of Interdisciplinary Research Initiatives
Student/Postdoc Poster Competition and Professional Development Session – Academic/Government Opportunities
Register for the ORI Annual Meeting
Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute