This year, we will meet in person on May 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Academic Event Center (AEC) at TTUHSC Lubbock.

Meeting Highlights:

· Keynote Speakers on One Health and Rural Health/Healthcare Challenges

- Dr. Holly Wei, Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, TTUHSC Lubbock

“Using One Health Approach to Address Rural Health Challenges in West Texas”

- Dr. Adrian Billings, Associate Academic Dean, Rural and Community Engagement, TTUHSC Permian Basin

“Rural Health Care and Education: Investment Needed”

· Updates on One Health and TUF Funding

· Sessions on:

- Academic/Government Opportunities

- Databases/Big Data and Faculty Short Talks from TTUS Faculty

- Funding Opportunities and Highlights of Interdisciplinary Research Initiatives

Student/Postdoc Poster Competition and Professional Development Session – Academic/Government Opportunities

