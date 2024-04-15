Ken McQueen will present “Contemporary Issues Facing Oklahoma’s Energy and Environment” as the featured speaker for the Terry Lee Grantham Memorial Energy Law Lecture Series.

McQueen was appointed as Oklahoma's Secretary of Energy and Environment in 2022 by Governor J. Kevin Stitt. He oversees 36 state agencies, boards, compacts, and commissions, and advances policies that encourage economic growth.

Before his appointment, McQueen co-served as a US EPA Region 6 Administrator in Dallas, Texas, and US EPA National Energy Policy Advisor. He was the first and only native-born Oklahoman to serve as a regional administrator at EPA.

With an industry experience spanning 35 years as a petroleum engineer, McQueen retired as an asset team Vice President for a major upstream energy company in 2016. He also served as New Mexico’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources (EMNRD).

McQueen is an adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa and has been a guest lecturer at other universities. He also serves on the university’s Industry Advisory Board.

McQueen has consulted on a wide array of natural resource issues, with a particular focus on water use/reuse, the hydrogen economy, helium, oil and gas, electrical generation, and carbon sequestration. He graduated from the University of Tulsa with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering.

Those attending the live lecture or viewing via Zoom are eligible for one hour of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit