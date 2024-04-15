Hey Folks,

It is so nice to write to each one of you again! Drumroll, please... It is with immense joy and anticipation that we announce the blazing return of our 2nd Annual Developers Conference (DevCon 2.0)! And guess what? We're taking it up a notch this year, with more energy, more insights, and more opportunities than ever before.

We are extremely honored that President Schovanec is scheduled to attend and deliver remarks at the conference.

In the lineup, we will also feature Dr. Eslam Medhat, a Google Developer Expert (GDE) in Flutter/Firebase, in-person, all the way from Cairo, Egypt. Next, we will also feature Dr. Henry Ruiz, another Google Developer Expert (GDE) in AI/ML/TensorFlow from Weslaco, TX. And let’s not forget Mr. Shreyesh Arangath, a former GDSC Lead, Texas Tech alum and a successful Software Engineer with prior experience with Uber, Apple, Tyler Tech and a current SWE at LinkedIn; travelling all the way from Bay Area, CA. Oh, and did we mention our very own President, Atharva Lade, who's not only a visionary entrepreneur but also an inspiring speaker.

All these accomplished individuals have a beyond impressive background in technology and we cordially invite you to attend DevCon 2.0 to hear from each one of them. Yes, folks, DevCon 2.0 is going to be legendary. This isn't just an event; it's an opportunity. A chance to network with movers and shakers from the Lubbock-Levelland area, across the US, and even internationally. Imagine the connections you'll make, the ideas you'll exchange, the collaborations that could spark into life!

RSVP is mandatory for attendance. Spots are limited so please RSVP ASAP here! Flyer is attached with this email for more details! Spread the word, rally your friends, and let's make DevCon 2.0 the talk of the town. See you on April 15th, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the SUB Ballroom. Get ready to ignite your passion for technology like never before!









The Google Developer Student Club (GDSC) is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.