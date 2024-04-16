Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents XANADU.

This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure follows the journey of a magical Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – a ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Will Kira discover the power of her own creativity to reveal the secret of Xanadu?





Wear your best 80s clothes and join us for a FREE student preview performance at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 16. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.