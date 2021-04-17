Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents XANADU, April 17-21.

This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure follows the journey of a magical Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – a ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Will Kira discover the power of her own creativity to reveal the secret of Xanadu?





Want to join in on the fun? Wear your best 80s clothes and join us Friday, April 19 at 7:30pm for a Totally Awesome 80s Night!

Performances are April 17-21 in the Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for XANADU are $20 general public, $10 faculty and staff, and $5 students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.