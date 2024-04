The School of Theatre & Dance, housed in the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, is accepting video auditions for their first fall show in the 2024-2025 season, The Antelope Party, a new comedy by Eric John Meyer.





Auditions are open to any currently enrolled TTU student as well as TTU faculty and staff.





To learn more about the audition process, including how to submit, visit our Audition Portal