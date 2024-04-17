TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Bike Clinic - Wednesday, April 17th
Transportation & Parking Services will be hosting their Spring Bike Clinic on Wednesday April 17th from 10:30am-1:30pm in the Free Speech Area. Professional mechanics from the OPC will be available to examine bicycles for free and provide minor tune-ups. Visit with the TTU Police Department and Lime! Register your bike with TPS and enjoy drinks and snacks! 
Posted:
4/12/2024

Originator:
Kendall B Schneider

Email:
Kendall.B.Schneider@ttu.edu

Department:
Transportation and Parking Svc

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2024

Location:
Gazebo in Free Speech Area

