The School of Theatre and Dance's preeminent Improv Troupe, Humor Us, will have their final performance of the Season on April 30th At 6PM. Come enjoy an evening of Fun, Free Improv performed by students of the School of Theatre and Dance.

4/16/2024



Mike Logan



miclogan@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2024



Madgen Theater 267



