Indulge in an extraordinary culinary journey with the renowned James Beard Award-winning Master Chef Martin Yan!

Join campus dining this Wednesday at The Commons in Talkington Hall and The Market at Stangel/Murdough for the eagerly anticipated 5th Culinary Series. Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable day as Chef Martin Yan, famed for his mastery showcased on Yan Can Cook, curates a special menu exclusively for this event. Immerse yourself in an ambiance of culinary excellence as Chef Yan unveils his unparalleled skills, crafting each dish with the finest and freshest ingredients. Join fellow Red Raiders for an exclusive dining experience that promises to tantalize your senses with authentic Asian flavors and culinary artistry.

Culinary Series featuring Master Chef Martin Yan

April 17th, 2024 | 11 am to 8 pm

The Commons in Talkington Hall (2nd Floor) & The Market at Stangel/Murdough (Carvery Line)

The menu is limited, so be sure to get there early!

