Departments can schedule for academic events in academic classrooms now for Summer and Fall 2024 through Ad Astra.

View this link for instructions on how FULL-TIME STAFF AND FACULTY can schedule through Ad Astra. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/odpa/SPI/EISM/index.php

If you have questions or need help reserving space, please email the Operations Division Events Team at operations.events@ttu.edu

Student Organizations that have completed their registration requirements for 2024/2025 can begin reserving academic spaces starting Monday, August 5th.