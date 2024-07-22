TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Departmental Academic classroom event scheduling is open for Fall 2024 Semester

Departments can schedule for academic events in academic classrooms now for Summer and Fall 2024 through Ad Astra.

View this link for instructions on how FULL-TIME STAFF AND FACULTY can schedule through Ad Astra. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/odpa/SPI/EISM/index.php

If you have questions or need help reserving space, please email the Operations Division Events Team at operations.events@ttu.edu

 

Student Organizations that have completed their registration requirements for 2024/2025 can begin reserving academic spaces starting Monday, August 5th.
Posted:
7/22/2024

Originator:
Wendy Vander Haeghen

Email:
Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


Categories