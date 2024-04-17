Transportation & Parking Services will be hosting their Spring Bike Clinic on Wednesday April 17th from 10:30am-1:30pm in the Free Speech Area. Professional mechanics from the OPC will be available to examine bicycles for free and provide minor tune-ups. Visit with the TTU Police Department and Lime! Register your bike with TPS and enjoy drinks and snacks!

4/16/2024



Kendall B Schneider



Kendall.B.Schneider@ttu.edu



Transportation and Parking Svc



Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 4/17/2024



Gazebo in Free Speech Area



Departmental

