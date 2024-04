Join International Student life and the TTU Counseling Center in this months Workshop - Worklife Balance.





April 23rd, 2024 - 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM, Holden Hall, Room 225 For more information please contact Fan Ding, PhD at fanding@ttu.edu Visit our website to learn more We will discuss and learn what worklife balance in other cultures looks like compared to the USA, how to begin practicing it and work on some examples. Posted:

4/19/2024



Originator:

Kathleen Cade-Gerzon



Email:

Kathleen.Cade-Gerzon@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 4/23/2024



Location:

Holden Hall 225



