Welcome to "Scales, Tails, and Trails" – an unforgettable event designed to ignite curiosity and wonder in young minds while fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world! Embark on an adventure filled with hands-on exploration and interactive experiences tailored for kids and families alike. From the tiniest insect to the mightiest predator, discover the fascinating diversity of life that inhabits our planet's ecosystems. At "Scales, Tails, and Trails," you'll have the chance to engage with live animals up close, observing their behaviors and learning about their habitats from knowledgeable experts. From slithering snakes to majestic birds of prey, every creature has a story to tell, and you'll be invited to unravel their mysteries. But that's not all – dive into a world of discovery with a variety of engaging activities and workshops. Whether you're tracking animal footprints along nature trails, learning about the importance of conservation efforts, or delving into the secrets of aquatic ecosystems, there's something for everyone to enjoy and learn from. Join us as we celebrate the wonders of the natural world and inspire the next generation of scientists, conservationists, and nature enthusiasts at "Scales, Tails, and Trails" – where learning meets adventure!

The Association of Natural Resource Scientists is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/16/2024



Originator:

Owen George



Email:

owgeorge@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/27/2024



Location:

Dairy Barn



Categories

Student Organization

