Red Theatre Company presents our spring performance, "Meeting in School Building 17: An African Folktale Show," written and directed by theatre professional T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh. Join us Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm in the Maedgen Theatre Building, Room 267. Admission is free! The performance features a wonderful cast of both theatre major and non-theatre major undergraduate and graduate students. Come and support their hard work!

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2024



Maedgen Theatre Building, Rm. 267



