Play Performance - Free Admission - Red Theatre Company
Red Theatre Company presents our spring performance, "Meeting in School Building 17: An African Folktale Show," written and directed by theatre professional T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh. Join us Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm in the Maedgen Theatre Building, Room 267. Admission is free! The performance features a wonderful cast of both theatre major and non-theatre major undergraduate and graduate students. Come and support their hard work!

Red Theatre Company is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
4/19/2024

Originator:
Ben Stanford

Email:
Benjamin.Stanford@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2024

Location:
Maedgen Theatre Building, Rm. 267

