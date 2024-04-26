Red Theatre Company presents our spring performance, "Meeting in School Building 17: An African Folktale Show," written and directed by theatre professional T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh. Join us Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm in the Maedgen Theatre Building, Room 267. Admission is free! The performance features a wonderful cast of both theatre major and non-theatre major undergraduate and graduate students. Come and support their hard work!
Red Theatre Company is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.