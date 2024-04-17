Miracle Pennies, affiliated with the Children’s Miracle Network’s Dance Marathon, represents the premier student organization nationwide, specifically in the college realm. Throughout the year, fundraising efforts financially and emotionally support the local KIDS at our local UMC Children’s Hospital. 100% of all proceeds directly impact our region’s patients and families providing the necessary funds to provide lifesaving equipment, personalized healthcare, and exceptional KIDS specialists. Our campus organization hosts many events throughout the year in support of student groups, organizations, clubs, athletics, and Greek Life. Each of these events is made possible by our local and national sponsors of Children’s Miracle Network at UMC Children’s Hospital. If you have any questions or want more information before applying, please email: Or the Organization's advisor Rula Al-Hmoud: Rula.al-Hmoud@ttu.edu techmiraclepenniespresident@gmail.com If you have any questions or want more information before applying, please email: Posted:

4/17/2024



Originator:

Rula Al-Hmoud



Email:

rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu



Department:

B53114 CMLL





Categories

Student Organization

