A native of Italy, Dr. Rita Sambruna is one of the foremost experts and world leaders in the field of extra-galactic astronomy. She has done seminal work on the formation and radiative properties of extra-galactic jets using multi-wavelength observations collected from space and ground. Currently the Deputy Director of the Astrophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Rita was recognized nationally and internationally with a Fellowship of the AAS, APS, and AAAS, and an Honorary Fellowship of the RAS. She was awarded a NASA’s Exceptional Achievement medal and a NASA Honor Award for her leadership. Posted:

4/17/2024



Originator:

Alessandra Corsi



Email:

alessandra.corsi@ttu.edu



Department:

Physics



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/23/2024



Location:

Room 007 of the Science Building, TTU main campus



Lectures & Seminars

