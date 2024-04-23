TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Bucy Lecture: A year (and more) of Astrophysics with NASA’s JWST

A native of Italy, Dr. Rita Sambruna is one of the foremost experts and world leaders in the field of extra-galactic astronomy. She has done seminal work on the formation and radiative properties of extra-galactic jets using multi-wavelength observations collected from space and ground. Currently the Deputy Director of the Astrophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Rita was recognized nationally and internationally with a Fellowship of the AAS, APS, and AAAS, and an Honorary Fellowship of the RAS. She was awarded a NASA’s Exceptional Achievement medal and a NASA Honor Award for her leadership.

4/17/2024

Alessandra Corsi

alessandra.corsi@ttu.edu

Physics

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/23/2024

Room 007 of the Science Building, TTU main campus

