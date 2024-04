Come watch Turning Red and get free popcorn! Join Student Intersectional Leadership Council in celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Desi Arab Heritage Month.

The Student Intersectional Leadership Council is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/21/2024



Originator:

Kathryn Jensen



Email:

katjense@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2024



Location:

Student Enrichemnt Center, 2533 15th St



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization