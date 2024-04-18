TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Hiring for Fitness and Wellness Program!!!!
TTU UREC Fitness and Wellness is looking for students passionate about fitness and wellness to work for our front desk receptionist position. Summer, fall and spring positions are available.

Qualifications:
  • Passionate about fitness and wellness
  • Potentially wants to become fitness instructor, F45coach, CrossFit coach or Personal Trainer in the future.

Contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu for more information!  
Posted:
4/18/2024

Originator:
Johanna Valencia

Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


Categories