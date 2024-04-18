

Qualifications: Passionate about fitness and wellness

Potentially wants to become fitness instructor, F45coach, CrossFit coach or Personal Trainer in the future.

Contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu for more information! TTU UREC Fitness and Wellness is looking for students passionate about fitness and wellness to work for our front desk receptionist position. Summer, fall and spring positions are available. Posted:

4/18/2024



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

