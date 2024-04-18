|
TTU UREC Fitness and Wellness is looking for students passionate about fitness and wellness to work for our front desk receptionist position. Summer, fall and spring positions are available.
Qualifications:
- Passionate about fitness and wellness
- Potentially wants to become fitness instructor, F45coach, CrossFit coach or Personal Trainer in the future.
Contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu for more information!
|Posted:
4/18/2024
Originator:
Johanna Valencia
Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu
Department:
University Recreation Student Fees
