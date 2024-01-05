Raider Floral and Events is selling a special Mother's Day Spring Mix and Perennials that comes in a 10" garden dish for $27 plus tax.
Plant maintenance is not included with purchase.
PAYMENT
Checks or money orders can be made payable to Texas Tech University. Please add 8.25% sales tax.
Payment can be sent to Grounds Maintenance MS 3144
Payment can also be made through a departmental FOP.
Last day to order: May 3rd
Order must be paid by: May 7th
DELIVERIES
Deliveries begin Thursday, May 9th
There is no fee for deliveries on campus.
$10 fee for delivery inside Loop 289.
$20 fee for delivery outside Loop 289.
$30 fee for delivery outside of Lubbock city limits.