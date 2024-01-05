



Orders can be made by calling 806-742-4OPS (4677) or by going online https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php

Plant maintenance is not included with purchase.

PAYMENT Checks or money orders can be made payable to Texas Tech University. Please add 8.25% sales tax. Payment can be sent to Grounds Maintenance MS 3144 Payment can also be made through a departmental FOP.

Last day to order: May 3rd Order must be paid by: May 7th



DELIVERIES Deliveries begin Thursday, May 9th

There is no fee for deliveries on campus.

$10 fee for delivery inside Loop 289.

$20 fee for delivery outside Loop 289.

$30 fee for delivery outside of Lubbock city limits.



For questions, please contact the Raider Floral & Events team at RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu Raider Floral and Events is selling a special Mother's Day Spring Mix and Perennials that comes in a 10" garden dish for $27 plus tax. Mother's Day is just around the corner and the Raider Floral and Events team has the perfect gift to honor that special woman in your life. Posted:

5/1/2024



Originator:

Joann Wright



Email:

joann.wright@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Departmental

