TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raider Floral Mother's Day Sale!
Mother's Day is just around the corner and the Raider Floral and Events team has the perfect gift to honor that special woman in your life.

Raider Floral and Events is selling a special Mother's Day Spring Mix and Perennials that comes in a 10" garden dish for $27 plus tax.  

Orders can be made by calling 806-742-4OPS (4677) or by going online  https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php

Plant maintenance is not included with purchase.  

PAYMENT
Checks or money orders can be made payable to Texas Tech University.  Please add 8.25% sales tax.
Payment can be sent to Grounds Maintenance  MS 3144
Payment can also be made through a departmental FOP.

Last day to order: May 3rd
Order must be paid by: May 7th


DELIVERIES
Deliveries begin Thursday, May 9th

There is no fee for deliveries on campus.
$10 fee for delivery inside Loop 289.
$20 fee for delivery outside Loop 289.
$30 fee for delivery outside of Lubbock city limits.



For questions, please contact the Raider Floral & Events team at RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/1/2024

Originator:
Joann Wright

Email:
joann.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


Categories