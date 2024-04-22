The BIDC collects market research, demographic data, and business statistics pertaining to the development of small businesses in the South Plains region. We also create reports and presentations for the development of economically disadvantaged cities.
Please submit resumes to randy.burch@ttu.edu with the email subject : BIDC Application
Qualifications
- No previous experience required
- Looks great on resume
- Business majors preferred, all majors may apply
- Available to work in Lubbock summer of 2024
- Not graduating before May 2025
- Texas Tech student with good academic standing
- Must be able to work at least 12-15 hours during the semester (20 hours max)
- Basic computer skills