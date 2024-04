For a $20 all-in price, get tickets to see Kane Brown's In The Air Tour at United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, April 26! Use the code and link below to take advantage of this great deal, while supplies last!

Code: STUDENT Ends: April 26 at 8:00pm CST https://www.axs.com/events/494320/kane-brown-tickets/promos/758837 Link: Posted:

4/22/2024



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2024



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



