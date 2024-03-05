TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Creative Writers and "Tortured Poets" Invited to Virtual Open Mic
Psi Delta, Texas Tech's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, is hosting its last virtual open mic of the semester on May 3rd at 4:00 p.m. Come share original flash fiction, poetry, nonfiction, short excerpts of longer works, and more. This is a great way to share your work and get to hear others read their own pieces. Each reading will take around 3 minutes followed by a 2-minute Q&A with the audience. Even if you don't want to share a piece, still feel free to attend this fun event! 
Zoom Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94819040626  

Questions? Contact: Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu 

Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.    
4/24/2024

Baylie Jett Mills

Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 5/3/2024

Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94819040626


