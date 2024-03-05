Psi Delta, Texas Tech's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, is hosting its last virtual open mic of the semester on May 3rd at 4:00 p.m. Come share original flash fiction, poetry, nonfiction, short excerpts of longer works, and more. This is a great way to share your work and get to hear others read their own pieces. Each reading will take around 3 minutes followed by a 2-minute Q&A with the audience. Even if you don't want to share a piece, still feel free to attend this fun event! Sign-up Sheet: Sign up for Psi Delta’s May 3rd Open Mic Night.docx Zoom Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94819040626

Questions? Contact: Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

