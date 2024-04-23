Arabic / Turkish coffee is a traditional beverage enjoyed in many Arab countries. It's typically prepared by roasting green coffee beans, grinding them finely, and then brewing them in a special pot called a "dallah" or "ibrik." The coffee is brewed without filtering, resulting in a strong and flavorful brew.

Arabic calligraphy: is a beautiful and intricate art form that has a long and rich history dating back to the 7th century CE.

Henna: is a natural dye derived from the leaves of the henna plant. It has been used for centuries in various cultures, particularly in South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Henna paste is made by drying and crushing the leaves of the henna plant, then mixing the powdered leaves with water, lemon juice, or other natural ingredients to form a thick paste. This paste is then applied to the skin using a cone or syringe-like applicator, allowing the artist to create intricate patterns and designs.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 23rd, 4-6 pm

Location : Room 114, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures.





For more questions: Contact Rula Al-hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu or Sanaa Naciri snaciri@ttu.edu

Follow the activity page on Instagram ttu.arabicdebate



