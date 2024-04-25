Job Requirements: Must have a valid US driver's license for a minimum of 2 years to drive department vehicles

Must have customer service experience

Must be able to work summers Job Responsibilities: Maintaining a clean lobby - seating area, desk, and mail/package management.

Greet all guests who enter our doors and assist visitors who have meetings with Admin staff in office.

Maintain extensive knowledge about campus dining - dining plans, dining locations, job opportunities, staff directory, office location, etc.

Utilize your knowledge to assist guests by phone, e-mail or in person.

Support student hiring needs.

Attend and work recruitment events which includes tabling at resource fairs hosted by Undergraduate Admissions and Red Raider Orientation

Support feedback programs by co-hosting, or through data analytics - Student Advisory Committee, NACUFS Benchmarking Survey

Assist with mail delivery from Wiggins to dining locations and vice versa

Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and email your application and resume to Dee Nguyen at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu Posted:

4/25/2024



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





