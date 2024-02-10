Heart is thrilled to kick off their “Royal Flush Tour 2024” this week. And in celebration of the iconic studio album “Dreamboat Annie” (released 48 years ago), we’re offering a special ‘buy one ticket, get one free’ using password DREAMBOAT! Don’t miss the chance to see these Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees when they perform live at United Supermarkets Arena on October 2. Act fast—this limited time offer runs from Tuesday, April 23 at 10am local to Sunday, April 28 at 10pm local!

4/23/2024



Sophia Scholz



Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



United Supermarkets Arena



Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/2/2024



United Supermarkets Arena



