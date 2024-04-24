Dear IT Students,

Are you passionate about technology and eager to gain hands-on experience in Desktop Support? The Office of Enrollment Management is looking for dedicated Desktop Support Student Assistants to join our team for the upcoming summer term.

As a Desktop Support Student Assistant, you will:

Provide technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.

Install, modify, and repair computer hardware and software.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical problems, escalating complex issues to senior technicians when necessary.

Assist in maintaining and updating technical documentation and knowledge base articles.

Perform other duties as assigned.

If you are interested in this position or know someone who might be, please encourage them to apply here.

Thank you for considering this opportunity.

Best regards,

Enrollment Management IT Team