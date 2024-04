ME Design Expo will be held on Monday, April 29th 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the TTU Student Union Building, Ballroom. Please join us and check out our Mechanical Engineering senior students’ capstone design projects. Thank you and hope to see you all there. Posted:

4/22/2024



Originator:

Turgut Baturalp



Email:

b.baturalp@ttu.edu



Department:

Mechanical Engineering



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/29/2024



Location:

TTU Student Union Building Ball Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars