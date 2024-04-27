TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The South Plains Open
Here is the registration link: 


NOTE: This link will close at 4 pm on Friday, April 26th.

You are strongly encouraged to pre-register.  There will be a very brief registration window on the day of the event from 9:00 – 9:30.  To ensure you receive a first-round game, we strongly encourage you to pre-register.  First game starts at 10 am.  This is not a single elimination tournament, so all players in the Unrated sections will play five rounds. 

SECTIONS

Scholastic Sections: K-5, K-8, and K-12
General Unrated Section: Primarily for Unrated adults and college students
Rated Sections: Over 1200 and Under 1200
** You must have an active USCF Membership to play in a Rated Section

Please email Dr. Day (jeff.day@ttu.edu) if you have any questions.
4/22/2024

Jeff Day

jeff.day@ttu.edu

Texas Tech Chess Program

Time: 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2024

6501 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413

