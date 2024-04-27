Here is the registration link:









NOTE: This link will close at 4 pm on Friday, April 26th.





You are strongly encouraged to pre-register. There will be a very brief registration window on the day of the event from 9:00 – 9:30. To ensure you receive a first-round game, we strongly encourage you to pre-register. First game starts at 10 am. This is not a single elimination tournament, so all players in the Unrated sections will play five rounds.





SECTIONS





Scholastic Sections: K-5, K-8, and K-12

General Unrated Section: Primarily for Unrated adults and college students

Rated Sections: Over 1200 and Under 1200

** You must have an active USCF Membership to play in a Rated Section





Please email Dr. Day (jeff.day@ttu.edu) if you have any questions.