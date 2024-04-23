Park Hunger

In partnership with Raider Red’s Food Pantry, Park Hunger allows those who have an unpaid Texas Tech parking citation to bring items to donate to RRFP to the Transportation and Parking Services office in exchange for a citation dismissal!

Items to donate: Shelf stable food items such as granola & protein bars, chips, mac & cheese boxes, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal, cereal, ramen noodles, canned seafoods, canned meat, canned beans, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce, grains (beans, rice, lentils), hygiene products like body wash, shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste & toothbrushes etc.

Items donated must be new and unexpired and equal at least the value of the citation to be dismissed. Only one citation dismissal may be awarded. A receipt for the items is needed for verification. Monetary donations to Raider Red's Food Pantry cannot be accepted. *May not be used for violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17, or 18.

Donations will be accepted from from now until May 3rd from 7:30am-5:30pm M-F.

Bikes for Cites

Do you have a bicycle that you no longer use? Donate it to Transportation and Parking Services and receive a free citation dismissal through Bikes for Cites! Bicycle donations assist the department with abandoned bicycle collections and beautifying campus and will be used for the annual TPS Bike Sale.

Donated bicycles must be adult-sized, have all parts (including pedals, chain, etc.) and you must be able to prove ownership of the bicycle through one of two ways: (1) the bicycle is registered to you through TPS bicycle registration, or (2) bring your lock with your bicycle and demonstrate you have the key or combination to the lock.

Only one citation dismissal may be awarded. *May not be used for violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17, or 18.

Bikes can be dropped off at the Transportation and Parking Services Office until May 3rd during business hours (7:30am – 5:30pm M-F).

If you have any questions about either of these programs, please contact us at 806-742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu