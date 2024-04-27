Dino Day at the Museum of TTU

*FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING*

Dino Day explores all things dinosaurs and is dinomite fun for the whole family!

Crafts: dino puppets, dino masks, dino fossils, dino tails

Feed the Dino tossing game

Complete a scavenger hunt to enter a raffle for a prize

Cookies (while supplies last)

South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will bring raptor birds

Free planetarium shows @ 12, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 PM

Visit with the Museum's paleontologist on-site Come join us for a ROARIN' good time! For more information, contact Museum Education at museum.education@ttu.edu or call (806)742-2432. This program is presented by the Education Division of MoTTU and made possible with generous funding from the Helen Jones Foundation Inc. Posted:

4/26/2024



Originator:

Laura Ray



Email:

Laura.Ray@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 4/27/2024



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

