TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Dino Day at the Museum of TTU

*FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING*
Dino Day explores all things dinosaurs and is dinomite fun for the whole family!

  • Crafts: dino puppets, dino masks, dino fossils, dino tails
  • Feed the Dino tossing game
  • Complete a scavenger hunt to enter a raffle for a prize
  • Cookies (while supplies last)
  • South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will bring raptor birds
  • Free planetarium shows @ 12, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 PM
  • Visit with the Museum's paleontologist on-site

 

Come join us for a ROARIN' good time!

For more information, contact Museum Education at museum.education@ttu.edu or call (806)742-2432.

This program is presented by the Education Division of MoTTU and made possible with generous funding from the Helen Jones Foundation Inc.
 Posted:
4/26/2024

Originator:
Laura Ray

Email:
Laura.Ray@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2024

Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University

Categories