*FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING*
Dino Day explores all things dinosaurs and is dinomite fun for the whole family!
- Crafts: dino puppets, dino masks, dino fossils, dino tails
- Feed the Dino tossing game
- Complete a scavenger hunt to enter a raffle for a prize
- Cookies (while supplies last)
- South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will bring raptor birds
- Free planetarium shows @ 12, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 PM
- Visit with the Museum's paleontologist on-site
Come join us for a ROARIN' good time!
This program is presented by the Education Division of MoTTU and made possible with generous funding from the Helen Jones Foundation Inc.